Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

UBS to pay $1.4 billion over fraud in residential mortgage-backed securities

August 15, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Swiss bank UBS agreed to pay a combined $1.4 billion in civil penalties over fraud and misconduct in its offering of residential mortgage-backed securities dating back to the global financial crisis, federal prosecutors announced Monday. The bank, in its own statement Monday, described the settlement as dealing with a “legacy matter” dating from 2006 to 2007, leading up to the financial crisis.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Brevan Howard appoints Abu Dhabi-based Middle East CEO
  2. UBS to pay $1.4 billion over fraud in residential mortgage-backed securities
  3. Nvidia stock jumps 7% after Morgan Stanley says chipmaker benefits from ‘massive shift’ in A.I.
  4. Trend-following hedge funds playing catch-up on equities bets after missing out on rally
  5. Lloyd Blankfein says he ‘can’t imagine’ returning to Goldman Sachs

Search


Categories