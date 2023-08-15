Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Nvidia stock jumps 7% after Morgan Stanley says chipmaker benefits from ‘massive shift’ in A.I.

August 15, 2023 : Permanent Link

CNBC) Nvidia shares closed up more than 7% on Monday, underscoring how investors believe the company’s graphics processing units, or GPUs, will continue to be the most popular computer chips used to power massive large language models that can generate compelling text. Morgan Stanley released an analyst note Monday reiterating that Nvidia continues to be a “Top Pick.”

