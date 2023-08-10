(CNBC) Thursday’s consumer price index report likely will show that the pace of price increases is easing, but not enough to get the Federal Reserve to retreat on its inflation fight. If the Wall Street consensus as gauged by Dow Jones is correct, the closely watched consumer price index will show a monthly increase of 0.2% for July and a 12-month rate of just 3.3%.
Thursday’s inflation data may be low, but don’t expect the Fed to declare ‘mission accomplished’ yet
