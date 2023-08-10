Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Thursday’s inflation data may be low, but don’t expect the Fed to declare ‘mission accomplished’ yet

August 10, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Thursday’s consumer price index report likely will show that the pace of price increases is easing, but not enough to get the Federal Reserve to retreat on its inflation fight. If the Wall Street consensus as gauged by Dow Jones is correct, the closely watched consumer price index will show a monthly increase of 0.2% for July and a 12-month rate of just 3.3%.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Wegovy-maker Novo Nordisk sales soar 30% on strong demand for its weight-loss drug
  2. Disney posts mixed results for quarter plagued by streaming woes, restructuring costs
  3. Thursday’s inflation data may be low, but don’t expect the Fed to declare ‘mission accomplished’ yet
  4. ‘Blatant economic coercion’: China slams Biden’s order limiting U.S. overseas tech investment
  5. Rokos macro fund level for 2023 after 3.7% July gain

Search


Categories