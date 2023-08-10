Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

‘Blatant economic coercion’: China slams Biden’s order limiting U.S. overseas tech investment

August 10, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) China sharply rebuked President Joe Biden’s long-awaited executive order that limits U.S. investment in technology — but stopped short of issuing immediate counter measures. The Chinese commerce and foreign affairs ministries issued strong responses on Thursday, just hours after Biden signed off on the measure targeting “countries of concern” on the basis of national security.

