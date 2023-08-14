Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures rise slightly on Sunday evening after sluggish start to August: Live updates

August 14, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Stock futures rose slightly on Sunday evening as Wall Street looked to shake off a rough start to August. Futures tied to the S&P 500 ticked up 0.2%. Those for the Nasdaq 100 gained 0.3%, while Dow Jones Industrial Average futures added 0.1%, or 31 points. The moves come after stocks have struggled to sustain their rally in the late summer. Last week, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite fell 0.31% and 1.90%, respectively.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Colombian Conglomerate Grupo Aval and Its Bank Subsidiary to Pay $40 Million to Settle FCPA Violations
  2. Hedge fund veteran shutters ETF after steep decline
  3. Loeb enters standstill agreement with SiriusPoint
  4. Stock futures rise slightly on Sunday evening after sluggish start to August: Live updates
  5. SoftBank is in talks to buy Vision Fund’s 25% stake in Arm, sources say

Search


Categories