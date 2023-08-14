Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

SoftBank is in talks to buy Vision Fund’s 25% stake in Arm, sources say

August 14, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) SoftBank is in talks to acquire the 25% stake in Arm it does not directly own from Vision Fund 1 (VF1), a $100 billion investment fund it raised in 2017, according to people familiar with the matter, potentially delivering a win for investors who have waited years for strong returns. The discussions come as Softbank is preparing to list the chip designer on Nasdaq next month at a valuation of $60 billion to $70 billion.

