Nasdaq 100 futures rise slightly as investors weigh Big Tech earnings, await key jobs data: Live updates

August 4, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Nasdaq 100 futures ticked higher Thursday night as Wall Street parsed the latest earnings from big-name technology companies in the runup to a major employment report due Friday morning. Futures linked to the tech-heavy index rose about 0.2%, as did S&P 500 futures. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 26 points, or 0.07%.

