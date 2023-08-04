(CNBC) Nasdaq 100 futures ticked higher Thursday night as Wall Street parsed the latest earnings from big-name technology companies in the runup to a major employment report due Friday morning. Futures linked to the tech-heavy index rose about 0.2%, as did S&P 500 futures. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 26 points, or 0.07%.
Nasdaq 100 futures rise slightly as investors weigh Big Tech earnings, await key jobs data: Live updates
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.