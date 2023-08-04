(CNBC) Amazon reported second-quarter earnings on Thursday that sailed past analysts’ estimates and issued guidance that points to accelerating revenue growth. The stock rose more than 10% in extended trading. EPS: 65 cents vs. 35 cents expected, according to analysts surveyed by Refinitiv Revenue: $134.4 billion vs. $131.5 billion expected, according to analysts.
Amazon reports blowout profit, beats on sales and issues optimistic guidance
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.