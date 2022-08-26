Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Gap withdraws 2022 financial outlook as Old Navy sales fall in second quarter

August 26, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Gap Inc. on Thursday withdrew its financial outlook for the year after it swung to a net loss in the fiscal second quarter and its Old Navy chain continued to struggle with the wrong mix of sizes and styles. The San Francisco-based company, which is in the midst of finding a new CEO, cited its recent execution challenges and uncertain macroeconomic trends for withdrawing its guidance for 2022.

