(CNBC) Gap Inc. on Thursday withdrew its financial outlook for the year after it swung to a net loss in the fiscal second quarter and its Old Navy chain continued to struggle with the wrong mix of sizes and styles. The San Francisco-based company, which is in the midst of finding a new CEO, cited its recent execution challenges and uncertain macroeconomic trends for withdrawing its guidance for 2022.
