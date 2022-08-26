Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

A closely-watched bitcoin metric is pointing to a possible price bottom for the cryptocurrency

August 26, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Bitcoin could be poised for outsized gains if recent technical signals are to be believed. Investors have been searching for a bottom to bitcoin since the cryptocurrency lost more than 60% of its value from the all-time high of nearly $69,000 it hit in November. Nearly $2 trillion has been wiped off the entire crypto market in recent months.

