(CNBC) Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway dumped a significant portion of its stake in Activision Blizzard as Microsoft’s deal to buy the video game company edged closer to the finishing line. The Omaha, Nebraska-based conglomerate disclosed a 1.9% stake in Activision with 14,658,121 shares, a new 13G filing released Monday evening showed. That compared with a 6.3% stake at the end of March and a 6.7% stake at the end of 2022.

