Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway cuts Activision stake as Microsoft deal inches closer

July 18, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway dumped a significant portion of its stake in Activision Blizzard as Microsoft’s deal to buy the video game company edged closer to the finishing line. The Omaha, Nebraska-based conglomerate disclosed a 1.9% stake in Activision with 14,658,121 shares, a new 13G filing released Monday evening showed. That compared with a 6.3% stake at the end of March and a 6.7% stake at the end of 2022.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway cuts Activision stake as Microsoft deal inches closer
  2. Stock futures inch lower ahead of busy earnings day: Live updates
  3. BlackRock names Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser to board
  4. Ripple says U.S. banks will want to use XRP cryptocurrency after partial victory in SEC fight
  5. U.S. lawmakers extend social media investigation to Meta’s Threads

Search


Categories