(CNBC) Stock futures were little changed in overnight trading as Wall Street looked ahead to a busy earnings day. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 21 points, or 0.06%, while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq-100 futures slipped 0.1% and 0.13%, respectively. Stocks are coming off a winning session that saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average rise for a sixth straight day
Stock futures inch lower ahead of busy earnings day: Live updates
