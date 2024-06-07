(CNBC) The Federal Trade Commission and the Justice Department are set to open antitrust investigations into Microsoft, OpenAI and Nvidia, examining the powerful companies’ influence on the artificial intelligence industry. The FTC will take the lead on looking into Microsoft and OpenAI, while the DOJ will focus on Nvidia, and the investigations will focus on the companies’ conduct, rather than mergers and acquisitions.
U.S. regulators to open antitrust probes into Nvidia, Microsoft and OpenAI
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.