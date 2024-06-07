Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

GameStop shares jump more than 40% as ‘Roaring Kitty’ schedules YouTube livestream for Friday

June 7, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Shares of GameStop shot to session highs Thursday after meme stock leader “Roaring Kitty” scheduled a livestream on YouTube, which would be his first one in almost four years. Roaring Kitty, whose real name is Keith Gill, set the time for his live chat at noon Friday, which traders speculated would be a bullish discussion about his massive GameStop stake.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Stock futures are little changed as investors brace for May jobs report: Live updates
  2. Here’s what to expect from Friday’s big jobs report
  3. Moody’s puts six U.S. regional banks on downgrade review over commercial real estate exposure
  4. GameStop shares jump more than 40% as ‘Roaring Kitty’ schedules YouTube livestream for Friday
  5. U.S. regulators to open antitrust probes into Nvidia, Microsoft and OpenAI

Search


Categories