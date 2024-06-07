(CNBC) Shares of GameStop shot to session highs Thursday after meme stock leader “Roaring Kitty” scheduled a livestream on YouTube, which would be his first one in almost four years. Roaring Kitty, whose real name is Keith Gill, set the time for his live chat at noon Friday, which traders speculated would be a bullish discussion about his massive GameStop stake.
GameStop shares jump more than 40% as ‘Roaring Kitty’ schedules YouTube livestream for Friday
