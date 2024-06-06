Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures are little changed after S&P 500 notches record close: Live updates

June 6, 2024

(CNBC) Stock futures were little changed in overnight trading after the S&P 500 notched a new record closing high thanks to a rally in artificial intelligence chip darling Nvidia. Futures tied to the S&P 500 rose flickered near the flatline, as did Nasdaq-100 futures. Futures connected to the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 5 points. Lululemon jumped 10% in extended trading on as the sportswear manufacturer beat expectations in its fiscal first quarter.

