Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Nvidia passes Apple in market cap as second-most valuable public U.S. company

June 6, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Nvidia passed Apple in market cap on Wednesday as investors continue betting on the chipmaker behind the artificial intelligence boom. It is now the second-most valuable public company, behind Microsoft. Nvidia also hit a $3 trillion market cap milestone on Wednesday after shares rose over 5%. At market close, Nvidia had a market value of $3.019 trillion, versus Apple’s, which stood at $2.99 trillion. 

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Stock futures are little changed after S&P 500 notches record close: Live updates
  2. Nvidia passes Apple in market cap as second-most valuable public U.S. company
  3. Lululemon shares pop 10% despite lackluster earnings report and guidance
  4. Citadel down in May as peers gain
  5. SoftBank shares jump up to 6.3% on report that Elliott Management’s pushing for $15 billion in buybacks

Search


Categories