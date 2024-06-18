Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Nvidia to get 20% weighting and billions in investor demand, while Apple demoted in major tech fund

June 18, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Nvidia’s blistering rally will force a major technology exchange-traded fund to acquire more than $10 billion worth of shares of the chip giant while cutting dramatically back on Apple. The index that the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) follows will soon rebalance, based on an adjusted market cap value from Friday’s close.

