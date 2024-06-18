(CNBC) Nvidia’s blistering rally will force a major technology exchange-traded fund to acquire more than $10 billion worth of shares of the chip giant while cutting dramatically back on Apple. The index that the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) follows will soon rebalance, based on an adjusted market cap value from Friday’s close.
Nvidia to get 20% weighting and billions in investor demand, while Apple demoted in major tech fund
