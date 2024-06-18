Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

GameStop closes more than 12% lower after annual meeting fails to offer details on firm’s strategy

June 18, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) GameStop shares slid on Monday after the company’s highly anticipated annual meeting failed to offer any concrete updates on the video game retailer’s future plans. The meme stock ended the session lower by 12.1%, as the company’s rescheduled shareholder event wrapped up with no detailed remarks about its strategies. No shareholders got to ask their questions during the meeting, which lasted about 30 minutes.

