(CNBC) Bitcoin has rallied amid news about possible spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds and other big names entering the digital currency space — and financial experts have tips for investors who want a piece of the action. The price of bitcoin topped $30,000 on Wednesday as traders grew bullish about spot bitcoin ETF applications from companies such as BlackRock, WisdomTree and Valkyrie.
What to know about crypto investing as regulators weigh the first spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds
