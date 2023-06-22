Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

(CNBC) Bitcoin has rallied amid news about possible spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds and other big names entering the digital currency space — and financial experts have tips for investors who want a piece of the action. The price of bitcoin topped $30,000 on Wednesday as traders grew bullish about spot bitcoin ETF applications from companies such as BlackRock, WisdomTree and Valkyrie.

