(CNBC) Eli Lilly has struck a $2.4 billion deal to acquire Dice Therapeutics in a bid to bulk up its treatment portfolio for immune-related diseases. Eli Lilly will pay $48 per share in cash to buy Dice, representing around a 40% premium to where the San Francisco-based company’s shares closed Friday. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of this year. Eli Lilly’s stock price rose more than 1% in early morning trading.

