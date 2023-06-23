Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Warren Buffett’s charitable giving exceeds $50 billion, more than his entire net worth in 2006

June 23, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC)Warren Buffett has made another annual donation to five foundations, boosting his total charitable giving to more than $50 billion — significantly higher than his entire net worth in 2006 when he first scheduled the grants. The 92-year-old legendary investor said Thursday he has converted over 9,000 Berkshire Class A shares into B shares in order to donate 13.7 million B shares to five foundations. A total of 10.5 million shares were delivered to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust, and 1.05 million shares were donated to the Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation, named for his first wife, who died in 2004.

