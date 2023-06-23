Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures are flat on Thursday evening as Wall Street heads for losing week: Live updates

June 23, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Stock futures were little changed in overnight trading Thursday as Wall Street headed for a losing week. Futures tied to the S&P 500 inched up by 0.05%, while Nasdaq-100 futures gained about 0.1%. Futures connected to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 29 points, or 0.08%. Investors bought up technology stocks during Thursday’s session after a three-day breather from the market rally, pushing the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite up 0.95% and shares of Apple to a new all-time high.

