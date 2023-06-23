Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Virgin Galactic raises $300 million, seeks another $400 million to expand spacecraft fleet

June 23, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Virgin Galactic has successfully raised $300 million via an “at the market” offering of common stock, the company disclosed in a securities filing Thursday. Now, the space tourism company aims to raise an additional $400 million through a subsequent stock offering, as it looks to fund the development and expansion of its spacecraft fleet. Shares of Virgin Galactic have rallied since the company announced plans to launch its first commercial spaceflight by the end of this month.

