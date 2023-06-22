Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

FTC sues Amazon over ‘deceptive’ Prime sign-up and cancellation process

June 22, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The Federal Trade Commission on Wednesday sued Amazon, alleging the nation’s dominant online retailer intentionally duped millions of consumers into signing up for its mainstay Prime program and “sabotaged” their attempts to cancel. The agency claims Amazon violated the FTC Act and the Restore Online Shoppers’ Confidence Act by using so-called dark patterns, or deceptive design tactics meant to steer users toward a specific choice, to push consumers to enroll in Prime without their consent.

