Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

UBS to cut more than half of Credit Suisse workforce, report says

June 28, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) UBS Group is looking to cut more than half of Credit Suisse’s workforce from next month as a result of the bank’s takeover, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday. Bankers, traders, support staff in Credit Suisse’s investment bank in London, New York, and in some parts of Asia are expected to bear the brunt, with almost all activities at risk, the report said. UBS intends to eventually reduce the total combined headcount by about 30%, or 35,000 people.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. SEC Obtains Emergency Relief to Halt Pre-IPO Stock Fraud Scheme by Unregistered Broker-Dealer
  2. Odey suspends flagship hedge fund and one other following surge in redemption requests
  3. Bitcoin market cap could triple to $1.5tn, says hedge fund veteran
  4. Digital assets funds see largest inflows in a year following US ETF applications
  5. UBS to cut more than half of Credit Suisse workforce, report says

Search


Categories