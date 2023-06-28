(CNBC) In an email to employees on Tuesday, Chris Phillips, who oversees Google’s maps division called Geo, said the company is shifting its Waze strategy to include Google ads rather than using a separate ads system. That move will result in layoffs. “We have decided to transition Waze’s ads monetization to be managed by the Global Business Organization (GBO), similar to Google Maps,” Phillips wrote.
Google cuts jobs at Waze as it continues to merge mapping products
