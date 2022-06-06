Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Deerfield raises $1.6bn for new healthcare oriented private investment fund

June 6, 2022 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) Deerfield Management, a venture capital firm based in New York, has launched Deerfield Private Design Fund III, an investment fund designed to provide flexible private financing to healthcare companies. According to a press note from the investment firm, the fund has approximately $1.6 billion in committed capital.

“The mission of Deerfield Private Design III is to advance all aspects of medicine and human health. Like Deerfield’s two previous private funds, the new fund will invest in all segments of the healthcare market including biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, healthcare services, and animal health,” said the release.

