A paradigm shift has begun in markets, says Morgan Stanley’s Ted Pick. Here’s what to expect

June 6, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Global markets are in the beginning of a fundamental shift after a nearly 15-year period defined by low interest rates and cheap corporate debt, according to Morgan Stanley co-President Ted Pick. The transition from the economic conditions that followed the 2008 financial crisis and whatever comes next will take “12, 18, 24 months” to unfold,

