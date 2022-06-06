(CNBC) Global markets are in the beginning of a fundamental shift after a nearly 15-year period defined by low interest rates and cheap corporate debt, according to Morgan Stanley co-President Ted Pick. The transition from the economic conditions that followed the 2008 financial crisis and whatever comes next will take “12, 18, 24 months” to unfold,
A paradigm shift has begun in markets, says Morgan Stanley’s Ted Pick. Here’s what to expect
