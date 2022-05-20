Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stephen Roach calls stagflation his base case, warns market is unprepared for the consequences

May 20, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Stagflation is making a comeback, according to former Morgan Stanley Asia chairman Stephen Roach. He warns the U.S. is on a dangerous path that leads to higher prices coupled with slower growth. “This inflation problem is widespread, it’s persistent and likely to be protracted,” Roach told CNBC’s “Fast Money” on Thursday. “The markets are not even close to discounting the full extent of what’s going to be required to bring the demand side under control.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Court Enters Final Judgment Against Investment Adviser COO
  2. Melvin Investors Irate Over Fair-Weather Hedge Fund’s Shutdown
  3. Stock futures rise with the S&P 500 on the brink of falling into a bear market
  4. Stephen Roach calls stagflation his base case, warns market is unprepared for the consequences
  5. Crypto exchange FTX U.S. moves into stock trading

Search


Categories