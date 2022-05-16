(CNBC) Investors could get a reprieve this week from the vicious selling cycle that has gripped the stock market since late March. Stocks bounced off of Thursday’s washout lows and were set to exit the week with reduced losses after Friday’s rally. Buyers on Friday hunted for bargains among small caps, biotechnology names, the Arkk Innovation ETF and other growth names that were hardest hit
Investors could get a reprieve from vicious stock sell-off in week ahead
