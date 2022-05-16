Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Investors could get a reprieve from vicious stock sell-off in week ahead

May 16, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Investors could get a reprieve this week from the vicious selling cycle that has gripped the stock market since late March. Stocks bounced off of Thursday’s washout lows and were set to exit the week with reduced losses after Friday’s rally. Buyers on Friday hunted for bargains among small caps, biotechnology names, the Arkk Innovation ETF and other growth names that were hardest hit

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. SEC Obtains Final Judgment Ordering Mastermind of International Fraud Scheme to Pay $52-Million
  2. Hedge funds outperformed the S&P Total Return Index in April, despite losing 2.66%
  3. Investors could get a reprieve from vicious stock sell-off in week ahead
  4. Amazon’s Bezos blasts Biden administration on inflation, says it’s most hurtful to the poor
  5. Stock futures fall ahead of a big week of retail earnings

Search


Categories