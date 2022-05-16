(CNBC) Amazon founder Jeff Bezos tweeted on Sunday that inflation is most hurtful to the least affluent in the United States, and criticized President Joe Biden for the second time in a week for his comments on inflation. “In fact, the administration tried hard to inject even more stimulus into an already over-heated, inflationary economy and only Manchin saved them from themselves.
Amazon’s Bezos blasts Biden administration on inflation, says it’s most hurtful to the poor
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.