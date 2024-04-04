Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Steve Cohen says his financial firm can already save $25 million by using AI

April 4, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) You can count billionaire investor Steve Cohen among those who believes artificial intelligence is already making an impact on the business world. The Point72 founder says his financial firm has found ways for even the early AI models to save the company money. “I’ll give you one little anecdote. My CTO comes to me and says I can save the firm $25 million by using these LLMs to improve our efficiency.

