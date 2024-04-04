(CNBC) Speaking specifically about stronger-than-expected price pressures to start the year, the central bank leader said he and his fellow officials are in no rush to ease monetary policy. “On inflation, it is too soon to say whether the recent readings represent more than just a bump,” Powell said in remarks ahead of a question-and-answer session at Stanford University.
Fed’s Powell emphasizes need for more evidence that inflation is easing before cutting rates
