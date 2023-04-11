Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Warren, AOC press top Silicon Valley Bank depositors about any cushy treatment they received

April 11, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Two top progressive lawmakers questioned whether Silicon Valley Bank offered its largest depositors unusually cushy treatment, one month after the institution collapsed and sparked broader damage to the banking system. In letters to depositors dated Sunday, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., sought details on what they called the “cozy” relationship between SVB and 14 of its biggest depositors. Among those who were sent letters are Roblox CEO David Baszucki, BlockFi CEO Zac Prince and Roku CEO Anthony Wood.

