Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Outlook for credit access hits record low while inflation expectations jump, NY Fed survey shows

April 11, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Consumers are getting more pessimistic about inflation and their access to credit, according to the results of a monthly survey the New York Federal Reserve released Monday. Respondents expect prices to rise by half a percentage point in the year ahead, equating to a 4.7% annual gain, the central bank branch’s Survey of Consumer Expectations for March showed.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. CFTC Orders Goldman Sachs to Pay $15,000,000 for Violations of Swap Business Conduct Standards
  2. Stock futures rise Monday as March inflation reports loom ahead: Live updates
  3. Bitcoin tops $30,000 for the first time since June ahead of key inflation data; ether nears $2,000
  4. Warren, AOC press top Silicon Valley Bank depositors about any cushy treatment they received
  5. Outlook for credit access hits record low while inflation expectations jump, NY Fed survey shows

Search


Categories