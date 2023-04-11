(CNBC) Consumers are getting more pessimistic about inflation and their access to credit, according to the results of a monthly survey the New York Federal Reserve released Monday. Respondents expect prices to rise by half a percentage point in the year ahead, equating to a 4.7% annual gain, the central bank branch’s Survey of Consumer Expectations for March showed.
Outlook for credit access hits record low while inflation expectations jump, NY Fed survey shows
