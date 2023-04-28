(CNBC) U.S. stock futures fell slightly on Thursday night as investors digested the latest round of corporate earnings, including results from Amazon. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell by 24 points, or 0.07%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures slipped 0.12% and 0.24%, respectively. Amazon shares were down about 2% in extended trading after initially rising following the online retailer’s first-quarter results.

To read this article: