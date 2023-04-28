Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Coinbase offers a fiery response to the SEC’s threat of enforcement action

April 28, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Crypto exchange Coinbase offered a fiery response on Thursday to last month’s Wells notice from the Securities and Exchange Commission, telling the federal regulator that an enforcement action against the crypto exchange would pose “major programmatic risks” to the SEC that would “fail on the merits.” “Coinbase does not list, clear, or effect trading in securities,” the company’s response said.

