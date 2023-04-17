(CNBC) Investors and businesses should plan for interest rates to remain higher for longer than currently expected by the market, according to JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon. The world saw what happened last month when higher rates and a sudden deposit run exposed bad management at Silicon Valley Bank. Earlier, rising rates and a surging dollar sparked a meltdown in U.K. sovereign debt last September.
Jamie Dimon issues warning on rates: ‘It will undress problems in the economy’
