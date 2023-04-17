Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Jamie Dimon issues warning on rates: ‘It will undress problems in the economy’

April 17, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Investors and businesses should plan for interest rates to remain higher for longer than currently expected by the market, according to JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon. The world saw what happened last month when higher rates and a sudden deposit run exposed bad management at Silicon Valley Bank. Earlier, rising rates and a surging dollar sparked a meltdown in U.K. sovereign debt last September.

