Yellen says U.S. banks may tighten lending and negate need for more Fed rate hikes

April 17, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said banks are likely to become more cautious and may tighten lending further in the wake of recent bank failures, possibly negating the need for further Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. Yellen said that policy actions to stem the systemic threat caused by last month’s failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank had caused deposit outflows to stabilize, “and things have been calm.

