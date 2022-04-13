(Opalesque) The Eurekahedge Hedge Fund Index gained 1.48% in March 2022, supported by the robust performance of the S&P 500 which returned 3.58% over the same period. The first half of March started out on a negative note due to Russia’s shocking invasion of Ukraine in late February which elicited severe economic sanctions on Russia from the US and their allies in a bid to cripple the Russian economy and war effort.

