Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Bitcoin falls below $40,000 for the first time in almost a month as investors assess global macro risks

April 12, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The price of bitcoin stumbled on Monday as investors assessed the risks from rising rates and the potential for more tightening by the Federal Reserve. Bitcoin last fell 7% to $40,009.78, according to Coin Metrics. Earlier in the day it fell to $39,785.68, falling below the key $40,000 support level for the first time since Mar. 16.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. SEC Obtains Final Judgments Against Unregistered Financial Firm and Its Founder for Clearing Billions of Dollars in U.S. Securities Transactions
  2. Bitcoin falls below $40,000 for the first time in almost a month as investors assess global macro risks
  3. Stock futures inch higher ahead of big inflation report
  4. March’s runaway energy prices and higher food costs could mean hottest consumer inflation since 1981
  5. Quant fund managers believe access to high quality data is key, new research shows

Search


Categories