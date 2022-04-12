(CNBC) The price of bitcoin stumbled on Monday as investors assessed the risks from rising rates and the potential for more tightening by the Federal Reserve. Bitcoin last fell 7% to $40,009.78, according to Coin Metrics. Earlier in the day it fell to $39,785.68, falling below the key $40,000 support level for the first time since Mar. 16.
Bitcoin falls below $40,000 for the first time in almost a month as investors assess global macro risks
