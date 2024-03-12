(CNBC) Stock futures rose slightly early Tuesday as investors await a key inflation report that could inform the path of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 54 points, or 0.14%. S&P 500 futures inched up 0.38%, and Nasdaq 100 futures gained about 0.63%. All eyes are on the February reading of the consumer price index, which is set to be released Tuesday morning.

