(CNBC) Stock futures rose slightly early Tuesday as investors await a key inflation report that could inform the path of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 54 points, or 0.14%. S&P 500 futures inched up 0.38%, and Nasdaq 100 futures gained about 0.63%. All eyes are on the February reading of the consumer price index, which is set to be released Tuesday morning.
Stock futures inch up as all eyes are on key inflation reading: Live updates
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.