A key inflation reading is due out Tuesday morning. Here’s what to expect

March 12, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Rising gasoline prices likely put a floor under inflation in February, potentially reinforcing the Federal Reserve’s decision to take a go-slow approach with interest rate reductions. Economists expect that prices across a broad spectrum of goods and services rose 0.4% on the month, just ahead of the January pace for 0.3%, according to the Dow Jones consensus.

