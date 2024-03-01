Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures are flat after the market wraps its 4th winning month in a row: Live updates

March 1, 2024

(CNBC) Stock futures were little changed in overnight trading Thursday after the market wrapped up its fourth winning month and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite reached its first closing record since November 2021. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 19 points. S&P 500 futures were flat and Nasdaq 100 futures inched less than 0.1% lower.

