(CNBC) Stock futures were little changed in overnight trading Thursday after the market wrapped up its fourth winning month and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite reached its first closing record since November 2021. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 19 points. S&P 500 futures were flat and Nasdaq 100 futures inched less than 0.1% lower.
Stock futures are flat after the market wraps its 4th winning month in a row: Live updates
