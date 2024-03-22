Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Reddit pops 48% in NYSE debut after selling shares at top of range

March 22, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The 19-year-old website that hosts millions of online forums priced its IPO on Wednesday at $34 a share, the top of the expected range. Reddit and selling shareholders raised about $750 million from the offering, with the company collecting about $519 million. The stock opened at $47 and reached a high of $57.80, marking a 70% increase at its peak for the day. It closed at $50.44, giving the company a market cap of about $9.5 billion.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Stock futures tick higher following another record-setting day for the major averages:
  2. Hedge fund market to reach $13tn globally by 2032
  3. Global allocators added $172bn to alts in 2023, says Vidrio
  4. DOJ sues Apple over iPhone monopoly in landmark antitrust case
  5. Reddit pops 48% in NYSE debut after selling shares at top of range

Search


Categories