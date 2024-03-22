Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

DOJ sues Apple over iPhone monopoly in landmark antitrust case

March 22, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The Department of Justice sued Apple on Thursday, saying its iPhone ecosystem is a monopoly that drove its “astronomical valuation” at the expense of consumers, developers and rival phone makers. The government has not ruled out breaking up one of the largest companies in the world, with a Justice Department official saying on a briefing call that structural relief was on the table if the U.S. were to win.

