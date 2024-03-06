(CNBC) Futures linked to the Nasdaq 100 rose Wednesday, following a sharp sell-off for all three major averages. Nasdaq 100 futures climbed about 0.3%. S&P 500 futures added 0.09%, and Dow Jones Industrial Average futures inched lower by 5 points, or 0.01%. In extended trading, CrowdStrike soared more than 20% on a top-and-bottom line beat for the latest quarter, as well as strong guidance for the full year. Nordstrom tumbled 9% after warning of potential sales declines in 2024.

To read this article: