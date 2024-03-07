Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Epic Games says Apple retaliated over lawsuits by banning company’s developer account

March 7, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Apple has rejected Epic Games’ application for a developer account it would use to launch an app store for iPhones in Europe, Epic CEO Tim Sweeney said Wednesday. Sweeney said Apple’s decision was in retaliation over the gaming company’s antitrust lobbying, its lawsuit against Apple, and some of Sweeney’s social media posts, citing emails from Apple App Store chief Phil Schiller and Apple lawyers.

