(CNBC) Whenever Michael Saylor utters the word “bitcoin,” MicroStrategy shares pop. He has been doing a lot of uttering lately.

Earlier this week, the MicroStrategy founder posted on social media platform X that his company had just purchased another 12,000 bitcoins for close to $822 million “using proceeds from convertible notes & excess cash.” That brings MicroStrategy’s total holdings to 205,000 bitcoins, which are now worth more than $15 billion.

