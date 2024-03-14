(CNBC) Microsoft is rolling out an unorthodox pricing model for its new security chatbot that becomes available to the public on April 1. On Wednesday, Microsoft said it will use a consumption-based model, charging $4 per “security compute unit.” Andrew Conway, vice president of security marketing at Microsoft, said the types of prompts and summaries will vary dramatically in size, depending on the customer and type of workload.
Microsoft says new AI security chatbot pricing model lets customers ‘buy what they need
