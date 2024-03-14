Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Microsoft says new AI security chatbot pricing model lets customers ‘buy what they need

March 14, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Microsoft is rolling out an unorthodox pricing model for its new security chatbot that becomes available to the public on April 1. On Wednesday, Microsoft said it will use a consumption-based model, charging $4 per “security compute unit.” Andrew Conway, vice president of security marketing at Microsoft, said the types of prompts and summaries will vary dramatically in size, depending on the customer and type of workload.

